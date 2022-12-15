Uganda is set to establish a Kiswahili Council, KFM has learnt. This comes after Cabinet approved the Uganda Kiswahili Council Bill during its meeting this week.

The minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says the Bill will help in the establishment of the council which will guide planning and implementation of Kiswahili language adoption in Uganda.

Cabinet in July 2022 approved the adoption of Kiswahili as an official language and directed that it should be made a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools.

Addressing Parliament in September, the minister for East African Community affairs and 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga said the council is expected to focus on Kiswahili research, journal and manual publications, complement efforts to translate key EAC policy documents, and execute out-reach activities to promote Kiswahili.