By Benjamin Jumbe

Cabinet has approved the mining and mineral bill 2020.

The bill seeks to strengthen the legal, regulatory and institutional framework to cater for emerging issues within the minerals subsector.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the state minister for minerals Sarah Opendi said the current mining act 2003 has become inadequate in dealing with new developments in the sector.

She further reveals that the approved bill introduces tough penalties for illegal mining including a Shs 1bn fine or 7 years imprisonment.

The minister further says the legal framework will also help increase revenue contribution of the Sector to GDP from the current 1.4% to at least 10%

The bill is to be taken to parliament this month.