By Ritah Kemigisa

Cabinet has approved the enhancement of salaries for scientists in the country.

According to the ICT and national guidance minister Chris Baryomunsi, a cabinet meeting held on Monday agreed to increase pay for health professionals, science teachers, tutors and lecturers in public universities as a strategic intervention to build a knowledge-based economy.

President Museveni has for long committed to enhance the salary for medical practitioners and other scientists, saying the government is focused on developing Uganda using a science-led development strategy.

In an earlier agreement with the medical workers, President Museveni had agreed to pay professors Shs15m per month; senior medical consultants (Shs17m), university lecturers (Shs12.2m), doctors (Shs5m).

Currently, an intern gets Shs940, 000 gross salary, a medical officer (Shs3m) and a senior consultant (Shs7.3m).