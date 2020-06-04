

By Benjamin Jumbe

Cabinet has approved the Appointment of the board of directors of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority

The new board is to be chaired by former deputy chief justice Dr Steven Kavuma with members including Moses Lubowa, Ms Ethel Kamba , Dr Andrew Alayo and Thomas James Kiggundu among others.

The minister of ICT and national Guidance Judith Nabakooba says cabinet also approved the 9thboard of trustees of the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The board is to be chaired by Dr Kasoma Panteleon Mukasa with members including Eng Batuma Mbabazi, Dr Akankwasa Barirega, Annet Kobusinge, and Jane Bagonza among others.