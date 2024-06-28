Cabinet has approved the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Bill, 2024 that was recently presented by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

This bill seeks to streamline the technical and vocational training and education sector.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, Information and National Guidance minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said this sector plays a pivotal role in the development process of the economy.

“Many of our young people who are through the formal education process of primary, secondary, high school then proceed the university or other tertiary institutions,” Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said.

Baryomunsi also confirms that Cabinet has approved the principals for the amendment of the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act.

We have a law which is the copyright and neighboring rights acts which was enacted in 2006 and this act provides for scientific, artistic intellectual works and their neighboring rights which is vital for economic development,” Chris Baryomunsi said.