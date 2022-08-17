Cabinet on Monday received a report of last week’s flooding of the 183MW Isimba Dam that was temporarily shut down leading to a power shortfall, and greenlit a proposal to import 60megawatts from Kenya to plug the gap.

The $568m (Shs2.1 trillion) dam, 80 percent a loan from China’s EXIM Bank, was flooded on Monday last week nearly submerging the powerhouse that houses generators, turbines and other electrical installations requisite for electricity generation.

The deluge, which was caused by a defective radial outflow gate according to multiple sources, also short-circuited switchboards, electric motors, and other equipment. Costing of the extent of damage is ongoing but sources hinted it will cost billions.