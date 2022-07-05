By Benjamin Jumbe



Cabinet has directed the minister for gender labor and social development to present a comprehensive report on the status of Ugandans in the Middle East.

This comes at a time concerns have been raised over continued mistreatment and torture of migrant workers especially in the Middle East.

Addressing journalists at media center, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi says the report should include the condition of Ugandan migrant workers, and number of companies licensed to export labor.

He says the minister has been given 2 weeks to present the report which will give way for a detailed discussion by cabinet before a concrete decision on streamlining the sector is taken.