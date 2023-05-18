By Ritah Kemigisa and Arthur Wadero

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has revealed that a number of Cabinet ministers have been infected with Covid-19 and will thus miss some of the next plenary and cabinet sittings.

A few days ago, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared with great hope an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, stressing that it does not mean the disease is no longer a global threat.

Chairing plenary on Thursday morning, Speaker Among told MPs that “Covid-19 is back” urging them to keep themselves safe.

“I want you to be mindful that Covid is back and some Cabinet members may not be able to attend because they tested and found positive but the rest will come. There are some I’ve told not to appear because I don’t want my members to be infected,” Among told legislators on Thursday.

The Speaker’s revelation was in response to a concern raised by Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, who questioned the absence of the finance minister Matia Kasaija, saying it’s unusual for the budget framework paper and other documents not to bear his signature.

However, Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju caused a stir when claimed that Minister Kasaija, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and the government chief Whip Denis Obua could have been summoned by police or court for their alleged involvement in the iron sheets scandal.