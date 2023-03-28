Cabinet was misguided into declaring some wetlands in various parts of Kampala district vanquished, only to turn out six years later that the affected swamps still had their ecological functions and important in absorbing excess water ravaging the city, KFM has learnt.

As a result, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has since moved in to reclaim those vanquished wetlands in a bid to curb the persistent flooding in the city.

In an interview with KFM, the Deputy Executive Director of KCCA, Eng. David Luyimbazi confirmed that the basis cabinet based on to vanquish those wetlands was flouted and the decision should be reversed to save the city from flooding.

Eng. Luyimbazi was responding to a petition which has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) by a whistle-blower who has accused a number of government agencies, including KCCA and National Environment Authority (NEMA) of abandoning their watchdog role, by issuing permits to various investors to deplete wetlands.

According to NEMA, vanquished wetlands are those that have lost their ecological value and function and are not viable to be reinstated.