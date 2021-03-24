By Ritah Kemigisa

Plans to build a satellite station in Uganda are in the offing thanks to a cabinet resolution, that has okayed the proposal.

The information and national guidance minister Judith Nabakooba says it was agreed during a cabinet meeting held on March 22nd, that government builds the station whose main objective is to develop Uganda’s space capabilities in a well-coordinated and harmonized manner.

Nabakooba adds that with the station in place, Uganda will be able to leverage space science and technology for sustainable development.

She meanwhile says the government hopes to increase evidence-based technology information for planning and decision making, improved defense and security by strengthening surveillance and monitoring.

With this kind of technology, the government will increase private sector investment in space science, research, and innovation among others.