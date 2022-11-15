By Mike Sebalu

During a meeting held last evening, Cabinet passed the National Physical Development Plan.

The central objective of the plan is to give the physical aspect of planning development a more central role within government policy-making.

The long-awaited first National Physical Development Plan (NPDP) for 2018-2040, comes from a background of its modern physical planning systems, which originated in the construction of trading and administrative centres during the pre-independence period.

It is based on the projection that the urban population is likely to double from 20% to 40% of the total Uganda population by 2040.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has confirmed the development to KFM.

“The ministry presented the National Physical Development Plan in cabinet yesterday and it was passed. This plan is a master document that clearly gives how Uganda shall be planned and infrastructure put in place for the next 20 years,” he said.