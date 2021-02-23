By Ritah Kemigisa

Cabinet has passed a resolution to merge over 180 agencies, commissions, authorities and entities.

Addressing journalists today, the minister for information and national guidance Judith Nabakooba said the process which will take three years is expected to save the government a total of Shs 988bn as well as increase efficiency.

Nabakooba says an inter-ministerial technical committee to handle the merging process is yet to be instituted.

The committee will be required to form a change of management and implementation strategy and hold stakeholder engagement workshops to prepare staff for the new changes.

The legal framework of the affected agencies will be reviewed and an institutional and structural framework including terms and condition of employees will be reviewed and financial implication established and later represented to cabinet for approval.

She says credentials for employees from affected agencies will be absorbed into the mainstream public service which will be validated.

There after the salary structure for all agencies shall be harmonized in accordance with the approved pay targets.