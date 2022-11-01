By Mike Sebalu

Cabinet has established a 9-member standing committee on human rights to provide institutional framework.

According to the Information and National Guidance minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, it will spearhead a coordinated and holistic approach to human rights protection in Uganda.

He explains that the committee chaired by the Minister of Justice and deputised by the Internal Affairs minister will strengthen the function of monitoring and reporting on human rights in the country.

Other functions of the subcommittee will also be to scrutinise reports before they reach Cabinet to reduce the time spent while studying them.

Others are the Attorney General, Minister of Defence, Minister of Information and National Guidance, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Minister of Security, and the Secretary General of NRM.