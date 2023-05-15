The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary is today expected to table before Cabinet, the grievances of the striking medical doctors.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, this was one of the resolutions from Thursday’s high-level meeting between the Uganda Medical Association and Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja.

A number of medical officers including, specialists and senior house officers are on strike over pay disparities and title disputes, as well as failure by government to pay their allowances.

At the meeting held at the office of the Prime Minister that was also attended by Public Service officials resolved that the title of Associate Consultant be replaced by MOSG.

Ainebyoona confirms that Cabinet is set to decide on the pending issues today, emphasizing that dialogue is the best way to resolve such sticking issues.

Meanwhile, the Associate Consultants and Senior House Officers vow to continue with the strike as they wait for Cabinet’s decision and discussions continue.