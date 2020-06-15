

By Stephen Otage

Cabinet is sitting today to discuss conditions set by Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 task force have set for reopening of schools.

State minister for Higher education Dr.John Chrysostom Muyingo said earlier that they want schools to ensure learners are in a safe, secure and healthy environment when they return to school.

He however declined to give details of the conditions saying it was too early to divulge them because cabinet had not yet discussed them.

Muyingo however hinted on the fact that schools are required to beautify their environments, renovate buildings, construct new ones to decongest classes and dormitories as well as provide masks for all students.

The ministry is also considering having all teachers and students tested for coronavirus before allowing them at school.

Asked about the earlier proposal to have students in candidate classes to resume first, Muyingo said it was not possible especially for primary and secondary schools because many of them do not have accommodation facilities where students would easily be confined.