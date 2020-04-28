By Andrew Bagala

Cabinet has agreed to lift the lock-down, but in a phased manner.

In a meeting chaired by President Museveni, cabinet agreed that each sector of government will develop a plan for phased re-opening of the country.

A source who attended the meeting said President Museveni tasked the ministers to present sector plans at a special cabinet meeting set for May 2nd for a decision to be taken on the phased implementation when the current lockdown ends on May 5th.

In an effort to tackle the spread of the coronavirus into Uganda from neighboring countries, cabinet has reportedly agreed that each truck will be allowed to have only a driver and they will be tested at the border before entering the country.

Truck drivers are among the few workers who were allowed to continue operating during the lockdown. However, there has been growing concern after nearly all the new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last two weeks were cargo truck drivers bringing in essential commodities from Kenya and Tanzania.

To address this, implementation of relay driving has been proposed by the various EAC countries.