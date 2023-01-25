Parents will have to bear the brunt of hiked school fees as the Ministry of Education and Sports awaits cabinet’s decision on the same.

Cabinet is expected to discuss the matter and give its final position on the Schools Fees Regulation Policy.

“We are waiting for cabinet to guide us on the part of school fees and charges, then that is when we shall be able to move forward with any regulation,” Dr. Dennis Mugimba, the Education ministry spokesperson told KFM.

The Schools Fees Regulation Policy, which is still being considered, sets the minimum and maximum school fees and requirements all schools should follow.

According to the policy, schools are expected to charge at least Shs260,000 or at most Shs1.6 million, depending on the nature of the schools, location, staff salaries, feeding of learners, and administration costs, among others.