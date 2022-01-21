By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed female referee Tadesse Abebe as the center referee for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers between Uganda and Ghana on Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

Uganda’s U20 women’s football team will take on Ghana in the second last qualifying round with the winner on aggregate set to play the winner between Tanzania and Ethiopia in the final qualification hurdle.

Taddese will be assisted by Wonshet Abera and Birtukan Mamo as first and second assistant referees respectively while Tsehaynesh Abebe will be the fourth official.

Zimbabwe’s Sabelo Sibundi will be the referees’ assessor while Kenyan Margret Omondi will be the match commissioner.