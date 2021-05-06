By Ivan Ssenabulya

The CAF Emergency Committee, in conjunction with FIFA, has postponed the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June this year.

According to the CAF communications office, the decision was taken after analysing the current challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, as well as March 2022.

CAF says full details of the updated match schedule will be provided in due course.