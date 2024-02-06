By Anthony Wesaka

President Museveni last evening pledged to defend the Judiciary’s independence, a vow that came as the Uganda Law Society (ULS) seeks a meeting to discuss his interference in the affairs of the third arm of government.

The High Court yesterday reserved for midnight its ruling on whether or not to allow ULS to hold the extraordinary general meeting to discuss what they describe as the President’s interference in the affairs of the Judiciary.

But Mr Museveni used the 25th annual judges’ conference to assure the courts of support from the Executive.

“I take this occasion to remind the people of Uganda that courts are independent in their preparations and must be allowed to function as such,” the President said in his remarks read by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the conference at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

He added: “Recently, I read a press release by the Honourable Chief Justice where he was reminding the public about the independence of the Judiciary to the execution of its mandate.”

Speaking at the same event, Justice Minister Norbert Mao regretted Mr Museveni's letter to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo regarding the then looming sale of the Muslim prime properties, including the land on which the national mosque at Old Kampala sits.