As more pilgrims throng Namugongo ahead of the Martyrs Day celebrations slated for Saturday, June 3, police have banned cameras and heavy jackets

In an interview with KFM, Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson, Mr. Patrick Onyango said that the ban is meant to ensure a secure celebration at both the Catholic and Anglican shrines.

He says that both tourists and civilians will not be allowed to enter with cameras and heavy jackets, adding that journalists will be allowed to enter with their cameras but only after they have been checked and cleared by security.

According to Onyango, heavy jackets with many pockets have been used by terrorists to carry dangerous objectives, and counter-terrorism officers have been deployed at the entrance to ensure that those wearingheavy jackets do not access the premises.

Thousands of pilgrims who started arriving at both shrines two weeks ago have camped inside with their mats and blankets waiting for D-day.

More pilgrims thronged Namugongo yesterday including over 6,000 from Jinja diocese which is hosting this year’s pilgrimage.

Police have mounted several checkpoints to ensure that all pilgrims who access the shrines are checked by security personnel.

According to Mr. Onyango, pilgrims with sharp objects are not allowed to access the premises with them. He says objects like knives, forks, mirrors, lighters, and matchboxes are not allowed inside for security purposes.

Other objects that have been barred include Vaseline, bottled water, among others on the grounds that they might turn out to be dangerous substances that could be used to harm pilgrims.