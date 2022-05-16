By Benjamin Jumbe

Campaign meetings for candidates contesting for the Omoro county parliamentary seat are set to kick off this morning.

This follows the successful nomination of 6 people to contest in a race that will see one replace the former area representative Jacob Oulanyah who died in March.

Those nominated are NRMs Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, FDC’s Justin Odong, and National Unity Platform’s Tolit Simon Akecha .

Others are Oscar Kizza of Alliance for National Transformation, Jimmy Walter Onen and Terence Odonga both independents.

The campaigns are to run upto 24th May with voting scheduled for Thursday 26th May 2022.