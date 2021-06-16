By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The uncertainty and rush to prevent and manage coronavirus has pushed many Ugandans into using different unorthodox methods to stem the virus.

The steaming tops the list, with many using local herbs. Some have taken on the use of marijuana.

Whereas experts say there is no scientific proof to back the practice, some survivors vouch for steaming in easing the symptoms.

Mr Javiira Ssebwami, a 27-year-old journalist, has suffered from Covid-19 twice, and on both occasions used steam inhalation.

Mr Ssebwami said he would use the lemon, ginger and garlic concoction more than three times a day, depending on how he felt.

“I used home-based treatment, in addition to the medication prescribed by the doctor. I believe the inhalation helped me a lot. I would also use garlic, ginger and lemon. I would cook it and steam, sometimes drink it. Every time I did, I felt better. There are times I felt like I was suffocating, but when I steamed, and sneezed, I was able to breathe better,” Mr Ssebwami said.

He said the remedy is easily accessible to many Ugandans.

