By Juliet Nalwooga

Police at Jinja Road are investigating circumstances under which a Canadian National allegedly shot himself dead in Bugolobi, Kampala on thirsty.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the deceased one Alzahir Wissanji was reportedly found in a pool of blood minutes after gunshots were heard fired from his bathroom.

According to the security guard, who was first at the crime scene, he knocked the door open only to find the deceased dead.

Owoyesigyire says a bullet cartridge has been recovered from the scene.

He adds that his body has been taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem as investigations continue to ascertain circumstances that led to the shooting.