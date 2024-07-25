A section of Members of Parliament (MPs) has expressed disappointment and frustration after the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesigye, abruptly cancelled yesterday’s plenary sitting just minutes before it was scheduled start in the afternoon.

The MPs, including Kira Municipality’ Ssemuju Nganda and his Buvuma County counterpart Robert Migadde, criticized the leadership of Parliament for not providing earlier notice, resulting in wasted resources and time.

However, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua explained to journalists at Parliament that the cancellation was due to a strategic meeting summoned by President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, which the Speakers were required to attend.

“The calling off of the plenary, I know that the presiding officer under the parliamentary calendar who is supposed to chair the house today had a moment involved in a strategic meeting with the head of state”, he said.