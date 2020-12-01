

Election experts have advised political candidates and their agents to get creative and innovative as they campaign in a rather complicated situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s campaign period is scientific in nature and in enforcing some of the set guidelines, the opposition have accused security agencies of selectively using them on the opposition and blocking their campaigns as compared to the NRM.

Although the Electoral Commission has advised politicians to use the media to campaign, last week, NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi was sent out of a radio talk show.

Crispin Kaheru, an independent election observer says instead of whining, candidates and their agents can use written information inform of leaflets or person to person method to make popular their manifestos.