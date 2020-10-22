The Uganda National Examinations Board has released the programme for registration of candidates for the forthcoming national examinations.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the board’s Secretary, Daniel Odongo, said registration of candidates starts today electronically, and will run for only five weeks.

According to UNEB, primary leaving candidates will be required to pay Shs34,000; those in senior four, Shs164,000; and those in senior six, Shs186,000.

He has warned that there will be no extension of the registration of candidates after the five weeks.

Ordinarily, registration takes six months but given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, schools will have to worj with the given time.