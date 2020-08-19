By Benjamin Jumbe

Twenty Eight Candidates vying for the NRM top positions are set to begin campaigns today.

The open campaigns to be held at the party’s headquarters on plot 10, Kyadondo road come ahead of tomorrow’s vote in the national delegates Conference.

The National Executive Committee members are expected to endorse the names of the Candidates for the positions of 1st National Vice chairperson, 2nd vice chairperson female and the six regional vice chairperson today.

The names will then be forwarded to the conference for voting tomorrow.

The party’s NEC yesterday endorsed President Museveni as the party chairman and presidential candidate.