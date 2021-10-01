By Damali Mukhaye

Students who passed the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and are qualified to join tertiary institutions will have to wait longer after their planned reopening in November.

President Museveni gave a green light to tertiary institutions to reopen on November 1 and primary and secondary to reopen in January next year.

There however has been confusion among members of the public about which category of students will report back first.

Addressing journalists at State House Nakasero this afternoon, the state minister for higher education Chrysostom Muyingo said only first-year students who did not complete their 2020/2021 academic year and continuing students will report back on November 1st.

He says that first-year students who just completed their senior six will have to wait until those currently in first-year class proceed to the second year to give them room.

He says that the Ministry is working on the guidelines on how they will reopen and issue dates for senior one, senior five and first-year university students.