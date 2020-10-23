Candidates whose campaign posters are illegally displayed face a fine of upto Shs11m.

The ministry for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, has advised candidates for the forthcoming general elections and their supporters to follow the regulations that were issued in July as they display all forms of outdoor advertisements within the city.

Addressing the media in Kampala this morning, the state minister for Kampala, said the placement and display of advertisements in form of posters, fliers, bill boards and placards in unauthorized area’s is punishable according to section 97 of the National Environment Management Act, and attracts a fine of Shs 11M.

She noted that the misplaced advertisements have visually constrained the movement of both motorists and pedestrians leading to unnecessary accidents around the city.

Meanwhile Namugwanya urged aspirants planning to use public address systems during campaigns to collaborate with KCCA to obtain clearance and follow prescribed routes.