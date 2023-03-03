Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and accounting officers have been advised to use the whistleblowers’ Act to fight corruption in their respective districts.

The Act was designed to provide for the procedures through which individuals in both the private and public sector may in the public interest disclose information that relates to irregular, illegal, or corrupt practices to provide for the protection against victimization of persons who make disclosures and to provide for related matters.

The Inspector General of Government, Betty Kamya during the quarterly meeting with CAOs and town clarks at citizens and municipal councils held in Kampala today, said the whistleblowers Act provides 5% to any money the whistleblowers recover. She explained that if the CAO or town clerk uses it, they can get additional clean money for salaries earned.

Kamya added that corruption at district level sometimes is difficult to stop due to CAOs and town clerks who also involve in corruption scandals, urging them to stop the vice.