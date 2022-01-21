By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi has implored Chief Admistrative Officers and Town Clerks to be the champions of the Parish Development Model.

This comes as the government prepares to roll out the Parish Development Model across the country as a program to ensure social-economic transformation.

Opening a quarterly meeting of CAOs and Town Clerks on service delivery in Kampala, the minister said they must ensure that by end of January, all parish chiefs and town agents are recruited ahead of the national launch in February.

He also urged them to put up strong efforts to fight corruption and to take monitoring and supervision more seriously so that there is value for money.