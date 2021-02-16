BY RONALD KABANZA

The body of Capt. Caroline Busingye, who died in plane crash, has been laid to rest at her home in Rwekuraijo cell, Buyanja Sub- county Rukungiri District.

A jet ranger Capt. Busingye, 34, who was piloting crashed immediately after take-off in Entebbe last Thursday.

Her body was carried to her home on Sunday evening in a UPDF helicopter.

She was a granddaughter to Polycarp Nyamuchonco (RIP) who was involved in the 1980 political transition.

The deceased’s aunt Ms Beatrice Nyamuchonco said at her burial on

Monday that she is survived by two children with the youngest aged five

months and the other is two years old.

She further described her as a trustworthy lady who was developmental and and supportive to the entire family.

“We have lost a person who was so supportive and developmental, we

shall find it hard to live without her; I’m just praying for the wellbeing her children,” Ms Nyamuchoncho said.

Ms Claire Asiimwe, the deceased’s sister, described her as hardworking person and very supportive to the extent that the entire family depended on her.

Col. Fred Kiyingi, the commander Entebbe air force, described the fallen solider as a committed lady who fought for the wellbeing of the air force saying that her departure has created a big

vacuum.

“The country has lost such committed lady who was so important at such

an early age. We shall miss her presence,” he said.

Col. Kiyingi Assured the mourners that the country will take care of

the two young children and that her pension will be worked on and

given to her family members.

Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime, the chief mourner described Capt.

Busingye as a disciplined soldier, god-fearing, listener, humble and

cooperative. He added that she worked hard for the betterment of her

family and her worker mates.

“We ( the government ) and her family lost an important person in our lives who shall not be easily forgotten but we believe that at one time we shall join her in the new world she has joined. May her soul

rest in eternal peace,” Maj. Gen. Tumusiime said.