By Joseph Kiggundu

Motor vehicle importers are seeking audience with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) over the planned digital car number plate scheme.

Government suspended implementation of the scheme that was meant to be rolled out by July 1 2023, until 30th October, following an order by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

According to the State Minister for Works, Fred Byamukama, the contractor allegedly failed to make timely delivery of the consignment.

Malik Azhar, the Chairman Delight Car Dealers Association says that whereas they appreciate the government’s security concerns that informed the decision to get digital number plates, their views were not taken into consideration because they were never consulted.

He says that if implemented without adjustments to accommodate their concern, especially regarding costs (Shs 735,000 plus Shs 25,000 for fixing number plates), the project will adversely affect their business, thus urging the Ministry of Works and the URA to listen to them.

In 2021, the government hand-picked the Russian firm to supply digital number plates embedded with surveillance chips under the envisaged Intelligent Transport Motoring System.

Members of parliament, the general public, and rights activists had earlier raised concerns over privacy and the cost of acquiring the new digital plates.

The tax body also raised red flags over the preparedness of responsible agencies and the contracted firm to roll out the project.

In a related development, Malik also urged URA not to auction vehicles that have overstayed in the bond.

The 2005 East African Community Customs Management Act empowers URA also to seize cars with foreign registration number plates that are illegally in the country.