The number plates will be rolled out in July while government vehicles were expected to switch on March 1.

In a February 15 circular, Mr Ramadhan Ggoobi, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Registration of new as well as replacement of all old government of Uganda number plates for vehicles and motorcycles will each cost Shs735,000 or $200.”

Mr Ggoobi said the government has concluded the process of gazetting the Traffic and Road Safety Regulations 2022 and under statutory instruments number 49, the registration of the new number plates, with enhanced and stronger security identification features, will kick off effective July 21.

He asked the accounting officers to budget for fresh registration of all government vehicles and motorcycles under their supervision.

"Accounting officers are advised to make adequate provisions under the item for vehicle maintenance to cater for the cost of new registration and the change of the existing number plates for both motor vehicles and motorcycles in their respective votes," he said.