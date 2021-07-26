By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The government has assured motorists that individual privacy will be respected during the installation of global positioning system (GPS) trackers in all public and private vehicles, motorcycles and water vessels in the country.

On Friday, the government signed a 10-year contract with a Russian company, Joint Stock Global Security, to install the trackers.

The mandatory tracking idea, initiated by President Museveni to end gun crime, however, received mixed reactions, with a section of the public saying this will intrude into their privacy and compromise personal security. The heightened surveillance, activists added, would infringe on human freedoms.

But during the signing of the contract on Friday, the Security minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, moved to ally such fears, saying all the information collected from the system will be used only for security purposes.

