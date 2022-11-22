Students at Makerere University on evening programme have decried the rampant cases of vandalism of their vehicles by unscrupulous people.

The university has a police station within the campus, leaving the victims wondering how their properties are being vandalised.

One of the affected students from the department of journalism and communication, who preferred anonymity, said thieves plucked off his two side mirrors last week.

“I was welcomed by empty side mirrors after my class had ended. The vice is making our life hard because instead of concentrating in class, our minds are preoccupied with fear of our cars being vandalised,” the student said.