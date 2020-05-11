Cargo transporting companies are crying foul as the number of trucks entering Uganda from Kenya has tremendously reduced due to the mandatory COVID-19 testing for all truck drivers at the border.

The country manager of KOBO360, Rashid Mugasa tells KFM that testing at the borders has reduced clearance of truck drivers carrying essential goods to less than 50 per cent.

He says initially, close to 3,000 would be cleared but currently, only 1,000 trucks per day are cleared into Uganda.

Mugasa explains that truck drivers have to spend 4 days at the border to be tested and have to walk back 5-10km to their packed trucks.

He says that this has impacted their turn-around time. Initially, on average, a truck would make 3-4 trips per month but that has now reduced to only 1 or 2 per month.

He, however, welcomes the option of relay driving where drivers stop at the border, sanitize their vehicles and pass on their goods to another driver so they do not cross the border to avoid further spread of coronavirus.

Rwanda was the first East African country to implement relay driving and Uganda is yet to implement the same.