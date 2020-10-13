By Franklin Draku

Ugandan importers and other traders are counting losses due to delays in customs clearance caused by slow covid-19 testing process.

Several traders say while the decision to test truck drivers before entering the country is good, it is costly to maintain the trucks and crew while waiting for the results.

Sources says both Malaba and Busia border posts are overwhelmed because Kenya does not carry out covid tests on truck drivers who instead flood the Ugandan side for testing.

The long queues of transit trucks forming at both border posts stretch for 10s of kilometers.

The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says the problem has been noted and they are working with different stakeholders to address it.