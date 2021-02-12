By Ruth Anderah

Hearing of the case filed by two concerned citizens challenging the appointment of ministers from MPs has been pushed to March 5th to enable the petitioners bring supportive evidence to their case.

Isaac Wadada and Hakim Nsimbe say the appointment of MPs to cabinet offends Article 113 of the Constitution which bars MPs from holding other offices of profit or emolument likely to compromise their office.

They duo contend that the appointment of ministers from the MPs by the President, creates conflict of allegiance as the same person subscribes to two conflicting oaths of the minister and oath of MPs which is consistent with the Constitution.

They now want the panel of five judges led by Richard Buteera to declare that the action of the President to appoint MPs to cabinet is unlawful.

In their petition the two also want the Electoral Commission whom they list as a respondent together with the Attorney General to be dissolved saying it only serves the interest of the President who appoints it.