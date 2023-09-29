A total of 43,617 cases under backlog were registered by the Judiciary by the end of August 2023 against the pending 159,715 cases from the Supreme Court and Magistrate Grade II courts across the Country.

A case falls under backlog when it has been in the court system for two years and above while pending cases are unresolved and carried forward at the end of the month.

According to the Judiciary spokesperson, Justice James Ereemye, the case backlog is a smaller component, an indication that courts are doing all interventions necessary to ensure that case backlog is cleared.

Speaking to KFM, Justice Ereemye said, in August this year, court brought forward 158,366 pending cases from July to August.

“As we register new cases we also dispose. In August we disposed of 20,602 cases. You can see that the disposal and registration are almost in tandem that’s why you see that we need all these interventions to ensure that we increase case disposal,” Ereemye said.