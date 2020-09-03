By Ruth Anderah

The hearing of a case in which two lawyers are suing the government for failure to translate the Constitution into local languages failed to begin today as scheduled. The case has been adjourned to September 23rd 2020 after the plaintiff’s lawyer Tegule Gawaya informed Justice Boniface Wamala that he was not ready to proceed and asked for two more weeks.

Two lawyers Martins Kirya and Michael Aboneka dragged the government to court for failure to translate the Ugandan Constitution into all the local languages for a period of 24 years since its enactment.

They add that government has also failed in its duty to ensure that all education, training and military institutions review their curriculum to incorporate and teach the Constitution to their respective students and participants or pupils as mandated by law. The two lawyers want court to declare that 24 years, the period without government fully implementing the above mandatory obligations, is unreasonable, unjust and defeats the ends of justice.