By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Another man has been murdered by unknown assailants in Masaka Sub Region, less than 24 hours after an 87-year-old man was killed under similar circumstances.

The deceased who was identified as Mr Richard Mbaziira, 61, was a catechist attached to Kingo Catholic Parish in Lwengo District.

According to police preliminary investigations, the deceased was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday after assailants raided his house at Kyabbogo Village, Kkingo Sub-County.

“We have so far established that the killers found him [Mbaziira] inside his house and hit his head with a club which killed him. They later carried his body and buried it in his coffee plantation, leaving the abdomen uncovered,” Southern regional police spokesman, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said Monday.

