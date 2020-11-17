

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit together with police is investigating singer Catherine Kusasaira and pastor Mondo Mugisha over the Shs4 billion fraud.

According to the Unit’s head Lt Col Edith Nakalema, the duo is connected to offences by Pastor Siraje Semanda of Revival Church in Bombo, who was charged yesterday and remanded by Buganda road court.

Kusasira and Mondo appeared before the unit for questioning, after summons on accusations from a group of complainants.

Col Nakalema said investigations into the matter are underway.

In yesterday’s court sitting prosecution stated that in February 2018 at various Pentecostal Churches and schools in Tororo district Ssemanda obtained Shs. 82M shillings from Geoffrey Owor.

He also reportedly obtained millions of money between May and November 2018 in Bombo from several school directors and church followers who he had promised bursaries for their children.