By Mike Sebalu

The Catholic Church wants the Uganda Police to speed up investigations into the vandalism case that took place at Nswanjere Junior Seminary in the wee hours on Monday.

The attackers vandalised the chapel, stole some property, and injured Fr. Emmanuel Mukukule and Bro. John Bosco Mwaasa.

In the same attack, the tabernacle was unfortunately deconsecrated which prompted the church to summon all believers into a triduum of prayer for three consecutive days beginning today.

Fr Joseph Mukiibi, the Director of Social Communications, Kampala Archdiocese Secretariat says there is need to have all those involved arrested and brought to book in the shortest time possible.