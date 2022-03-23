By Moses Ndhaye

The Catholic Church is soliciting for not less than Shs1 billion to facilitate preparations for the June 2022 Uganda Martyrs day.

According to the Bishop of Fort Portal Catholic diocese, Robert Muhiirwa, while addressing a press conference at Nsambya Catholic Secretariat, as the organizers of the event this year, they will need shs1 billion to facilitate preparations for the Martyrs Day.

The annual event pays homage to the 45 Catholic and Anglican martyrs, who were executed for their faith on orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

Millions of pilgrims from within and outside Uganda are expected to visit Namugongo, the site where the majority of the converts were martyred, in celebration of their bravery, making the celebration a key event on the Church Calendar.