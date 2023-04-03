By Mike Sebalu

The Catholic Church in Uganda today marks two years since the former Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga died.

The Late Archbishop Lwanga was found dead on the morning of April 3, 2021, in his house in Rubaga.

A number of memorial masses have been organised at the Sacred Heart Rubaga Cathedral starting this morning while others shall be held in the afternoon in remembrance of the late Archbishop’s work for the Church.

The first holy mass that is currently underway is led by the Archbishop Paul Semogerere and at 1pm the main celebrant will be Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, the Apostolic Nuncio Emeritus of Belgium.

More details of these holy masses will be presented in our subsequent on-air bulletins.