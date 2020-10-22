The Catholic heads of laity have asked Arch-Bishops from all across the country to organize a special national prayer service to pray for the armed forces to be guided by the holyspirit to respect human rights.

This follows last week’s incident in which police fired teargas indiscriminately at a crowd that had gathered in Mityana for thanksgiving mass for the Buganda clan of Mbogo.

The mass was being led by the Bishop Emeritus of Masaka diocese Rt.Rev.Bishop John Baptist Kagwa.

The deputy head of laity at the Uganda National Catholic Council of Lay Apostolates Anthony Mateega says this will help security agencies respect the fundamental freedoms of the people.

The religious leaders have also asked parliament to come up with an official statement about this incident and ensure that security agencies stop such inhumane acts as the country prepares for the 2021 polls.