By Jessica Nabukenya

Rev. Fr. Josephat Kasambula of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese has died.

The priest was brutally murdered on Wednesday evening at Lukunyu Village in Gomba District near Mamba landing site on Lake Wamala, where he had gone to visit his farm.

According to eyewitnesses, Fr Kasambula was stabbed to death by someone who had encroached on his 15-acre piece of land.

“When the man of God arrived at his farm, he found when the man had occupied the house on the farm, he [priest] tried to ask him how he came to the farm and had no answer,” Mr Sam Kalule, a resident of Mamba landing site, told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

“The priest ordered the people who had accompanied him to enter the house and throw out everything, but as they entered, the priest and the suspect remained outside and the latter pounced on the priest and stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly,” he added.

The incident occurred at around 6pm.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/catholic-priest-killed-in-land-wrangle-3516618