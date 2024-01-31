The ongoing livestock quarantine sparked by an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) has left farmers in agony and financial distress.

The quarantine was imposed by the commissioner for Animal Husbandry, Dr Ann Rose Ademun following the outbreak of the disease in the cattle corridor and directed that the quarantine stays in place until the area records zero cases. Some of the affected districts include Mbarara Ibanda, Isingiro, Sheema, Kazo and Kiruhura, among others.

The Mbarara City veterinary officer, Mr Moses Amanyire says, they have so far registered 20 active cases from different farms from Bunusya, Rwemigina, Rwenjeru, Nyarubanga, Ruti, and Rwakishakizi wards. adding that, they are now holding meetings with the city leadership and sensitizing farmers and the business community on how to manage the situation.

However, Mbarara City Mayor, mr Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, asked the government to urgently provide vaccines to enable farmers tame the disease before it cripples business in the area, adding that, the ministry should convene an urgent regional meeting to seek ideas and solutions from people on the ground on how to fight the Foot and Mouth Disease.